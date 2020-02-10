Royal British Legion Summer Gala at the Merit Crystal Cove

Readers mail…

Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch

The Royal British Legion. Kyrenia Branch, in association with the Merit Crystal Cove Alsancak, is pleased to announce its Summer Gala to be held on Friday 22nd May 2020.

Paul Bacon is the “ULTIMATE ELTON” ……

Some tribute artists look like their idol, some sound like their idol. Paul, as Elton John, does both! Close your eyes and you won’t believe your ears, open your eyes and you won’t believe them either! You simply won’t find a closer tribute to Sir Elton John.

A lifelong Elton John fan, Paul first started singing and performing Elton’s songs whilst studying Performing Arts at University in the early 1980’s. With an extraordinarily similar singing voice to Sir Elton, Paul is able to draw on an amazing back catalogue of hits to produce a truly wonderful celebration of Elton’s music. Paul’s performances often feature some of Elton’s actual clothes, bought from his ‘Out the Closet’ sales.

The night will included a three course meal and unlimited local drinks with a drinks reception on arrival. £50 for members and £55 for non-members. To see the three course meal menu, please click here

Note : We have an ‘Early Bird’ offer for tickets purchased in February with a special price of £40 for members and £45 for non-members. You can reserve by calling Jill on 0548 8273910 and collection can be arranged from the usual pick up points

For more details please check the poster or our Facebook page click here

A ‘Pop In’ session has been arranged for the 26th February 2020 at Jessic’s Bar, Lapta. Come along and meet some of the committee, have a coffee, tea or beer and a chat. Everyone is welcome so we hope to see you all soon.