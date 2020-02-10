MC Palace Hotel, Çatalkoy, Valentine’s Night Gala Dinner

By Margaret Sheard ….

We made another visit to MC Palace Hotel, Spa, Convention Centre, on the main Çatalkoy road, for a meeting with the owner Mehmet Çangar, at the invitation of Peter and Wendy Toms, and we were also joined by the hotel General Manager, Serdar Oktay.

The main purpose of the meeting was to see how CyprusScene can help to promote the hotel by making people aware of events to be held in the future. Peter suggested many events which could be held throughout the year and would probably attract the British expat community as well as others.

We were told of an event which has been arranged for Valentine’s Night on Friday 14th February, 8pm to 11pm, which will be a Gala Dinner with a set 3-course meal and complimentary glass of wine on arrival at 160TL per person, and also a special offer of accommodation and Gala Dinner for 2 people at 700TL. There will be live music entertainment with Brian Delaney to add to the enjoyment of the evening. So if you have not already arranged something for this special occasion this is a good opportunity to visit, or even stay at, this beautiful new hotel.

The Spa facility offers many different types of massage including, Classical : Medical : Asian :Ayurvedic plus Turkish Hammam. Something to definitely try in the not too distant future I think!

We found Mehmet Çangar to be a very courteous and friendly person who gave us a very warm welcome which made us feel very much at ease. He is a very interesting person and I could have listened to some of his accounts of his life for ages, but he said it would take too long as he has had a very eventful life.

I always like to include something about the person behind a story and gathered that Mehmet was originally from Limassol where his father had a coffee shop and Mehmet was proud to say he has a flair for making Turkish Coffee which he first learned as a small child of 7 years of age. He attended an English School in Nicosia and eventually graduated from Ankara University. The family moved to North Cyprus in 1974 and, at the age of 23, he still considered himself a student but needed to work. He managed to find work at Episkopi/Happy Valley Refugee Camp, where he remained for 18 months. During this time he also worked at the NAAFI for 2-3 months and then it was suggested to him that he should go to London, which he chose to do and he did well there, so this was the start of Mehmet’s incredible journey to become a very successful businessman with Çangar Motors here in North Cyprus.

Mehmet originally purchased the land on which the MC Palace Hotel now stands in 1990, and has recently purchased an adjoining property with 2 donums of land, so he is now thinking about how this is to be developed. On the other side of the hotel there is a large plot of land which will become a car park area which should give parking for around 300 vehicles.

We enjoyed a nice lunch at MC Palace and were more than impressed with the starter which was a lovely soup served in a bowl with a lid which was made entirely of bread, I had never seen anything like this before, it was a very creative item. We then had a main course and a dessert plate from which there were many choices available. The hotel also holds a Sunday Brunch from 10am to 3pm. Another good excuse to go along and try.

We have the warmer weather to now look forward to and hope to see many events appearing at MC Palace Hotel, especially in their large outside area which is ideal for concerts, themed fun days, special events etc. There is also of course the very large swimming pool and separate children’s pool to also enjoy.