A simple event led me to dream of a scenario for a horror story/movie

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

I take our dog out twice a day. Due to my other preoccupations, I can take it out only early in the morning, around 5.30 am, and at around 7 pm. On my route, a new apartment building was constructed a couple of weeks ago.

Not many have yet moved into the new building, except in one flat on the first floor. Every day when I pass there, I see lights and the television on. However, I never saw anybody on the balcony, most probably because it is winter and cold. I have never passed by during the daytime.

For the last three days, I noticed that the lights are no longer on. It is all completely dark inside. Everything seems just normal and simple. But in my mind, all this started building a scenario for a horror movie, which I would like to share here as under.

“Whenever I passed by I noticed that the light of the sitting room and the large television were on. The curtains were always drawn, but they were not too thick. So I could see inside to some extent. Almost every time my dog barked when passing there. But I never give it any attention.

Very rarely did I see the shadow of someone inside the room, but never saw anyone clearly or on the front balcony. I presumed that the weather is too cold, and no one is expected to be out on the balcony so e arly in the morning or so late at night. But every time I could hear the “Hotel California” being played there.

A couple of days ago I reached home late from work. So I took my dog out for a walk at around 10.30 pm. It was dark and quite cold. The weather was very cold, and nobody was out on the road. I was alone with my dog.

As I passed by the building, my dog started barking once again. As I looked up, I was stunned to see two persons standing inside the room. The curtains were drawn, but there was no light inside the room. The television was still on. I could clearly hear the song “Hotel California” being played there.

Hearing the dog bark, they both came out on the balcony. It was dark and I could see only their silhouettes. I was terribly shocked and too frightened to see two persons looking towards me from the balcony. One of them was without a head, but was walking in a normal way.

I ran away with my dog, who too was as frightened as me. I could not sleep the whole night.

The next morning back into my senses, I decided to go again to that building and have a look.

When I reached there the scene was totally different. There was nobody there. No curtains, no television. I went again that night, but the situation had not changed. There were no lights inside, no curtain and no television. No sounds, no persons. The whole building was as usual plunged in darkness. There was nobody. My dog did not bark this time.

One day later I decided to go to the office of the building. I asked them about the tenant of the first floor flat. The man in the office looked at me with a big expression of a question mark on his face. “None of the flats in this building have yet been rented or sold”. I was terribly shocked.

I did not say anything to him and turned back to leave the office. As I reached the door I found it locked. I turned back in a state of shock and saw the man at the office desk smiling. I stopped and listened to the last part of Hotel California, being played in the background.“

“And in the master’s chambers,

They gathered for the feast

They stab it with their steely knives,

But they just can’t kill the beast

Last thing I remember, I was

Running for the door

I had to find the passage back to the place I was before

‘Relax’ said the night man,

‘We are programmed to receive.

You can check out any time you like,

But you can never leave!’”