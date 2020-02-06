Health

ATA Appeal for urgent Blood Donations for Harry Fellows

We have just received this appeal from the Anglo Turkish Association for Blood Donors to give Blood to help long time member Harry Fellows who is in hospital and urgently needs a  blood donation.

HARRY FELLOWS is a well known and longstanding member of our Association whose late wife Kate sadly passed away despite a blood appeal less than a month ago, and is ALSO NOW in urgent need of your HELP!

Harry is currently in the Dr Suat Gunsel, Girne University Hospital, Karakum and is urgently in need of TYPE AB – (negative) BLOOD.

WE ALL TRIED TO HELP KATE — SO NOW DO THE SAME FOR HARRY

Please go to the Dr Suat Gunsel,  Girne University Hospital, Karakum TODAY and give your blood to help save a life!

This is an URGENT APPEAL if you can’t go Today, go TOMORROW, as HARRY NEEDS YOUR HELP

 

Dr Suat Gunsel,

Girne University Hospital address is: –

Şehit Yahya Bakır Sokak, Karakum, Girne

Telephone: 0392 444 99 39
Website: http://hospital.kyrenia.edu.tr

On behalf of Harry, please spread this urgent appeal to as many friends and people
that you know

 

