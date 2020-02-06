BRS February newsletter – Health Insurance and Vehicle Registration

We have received a copy of the British Residents’ Society February 2020 Newsletter which contains very helpful information for those readers who are wanting to apply for Temporary Residency in the TRNC or register their vehicles.

In this newsletter, there is news of the TRNC State Health Insurance required as part of the Residency application and what it covers plus details of using the online Road Tax and MOT payment system.

