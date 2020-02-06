Doğan Türk Birliği book Quarter Final Place

By Richard Beale….

This Cup match played between these Super League teams ended up with a comfortable win for Doğan Türk Birliği (DTB) the only surprise was the Girne team scored only 3 times as they totally dominated Hamitköy.

Result ; DOĞAN TÜRK BİRLİĞİ 3 HAMİTKÖY ŞHSK 0

Wednesday February 5th : Kıbrıs Cup Second Round : Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium.

On a cloudy Wednesday afternoon this Cup match attracted a disappointing crowd of around 80 together with the 15 Policemen to control them.

The Kıbırs Cup hasn’t the same romance and magic that the FA Cup has in the UK hence the small crowd and both teams gave many of their squad players an opportunity of a runout.

Before one could get settled DTB were awarded a penalty in the 2nd minute when Rasaq Akannı was grounded in the area. Kenan Oshan penalty hit the Hamitköy left hand post and was cleared.

Hamitköy immediately replied when Burak Asan on the left did well to create a shooting opportunity and shot just wide. Little did we know that was the nearest the visitors would come to scoring until well into the second half.

DTB took control and laid siege to the Hamitköy goal, after 9 minutes following a corner, Serhan had a header hacked off the line by the Hamitköy Captain Halıl Ibrahim the ball rebounded to Ali Savaşan who saw his slot deflected onto the bar and out for another corner.

12 minutes winger Selim cut inside and saw his shot hit the outside of Hamitköy left hand post.

Left – Number 7 SELİM SAYGI opens the scoring for DTB and right number 14 RASAQ AKANNI adds the second.

Eventually, DTB pressure played off in the 20th minute when their powerful Trinidad and Tobago striker Jonathan Wilson headed the ball onto SELİM SAYGI who went on to score. 1-0

24 minutes and it was 2-0 Selim this time being the provider crossing from the right for RASAQ AKANNI ADGEBITE to sweep home 2-0.

42 minutes the Hamitköy woodwork was struck again Jonathan Wilson collecting the ball from just outside the area, shrugged off his markers and unleashed a powerful shot that Goalkeeper Emre did well to tip it onto the crossbar and behind for a corner.

Two minutes later the powerful striker fired a shot that this time struck the left hand post. Hamitköy were indeed fortunate to go in at the break only two goals down, with their woodwork having been struck 5 times. HALF TIME SCORE : 2-0

46 mins with their first attack DTB increased their lead, when Aydın made progress down the right and crossed with three DTB players waiting unmarked, JONATHAN WILSON added the finishing touch in the end. 3-0

Understandably DTB eased down the gears in the second half, with both sides making changes.

One of Hamitköy replacements Hasan Akkuyu came close in the 66th minute having a shot smothered by goalkeeper Ozan, who had before had a relaxing afternoon.

DTB continued to look dangerous when Kenan crossed only for Rasaq Akannı to blast over from a great position.

80 minutes substitute Hasan again was prominent setting up Malik Yakubu whose shot was smothered by Ozan.

The match was well refereed by Evren Karademir, played in good spirit, DTB have now booked a place into the quarter finals.

All in all a very enjoyable afternoon a rare chance for me to see two Super League teams. FULL TIME SCORE; 3-0

MAN OF THE MATCH —SELİM SAYGI (DTB) —always dangerous on the wing or in the middle.