Yenibogaziçi almost there as Champions!

By Richard Beale….

3 more points for the league leaders Yeniboğaziçi, they are almost there needing 2 more points to be “crowned” as Champions and gain promotion back into the K-Pet League 1.

Result: YENİBOĞAZİÇİ DSK 1 İNCİRLİ SK 0

Sunday February 2 : BTM League Red Group : Yeniboğaziçi Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadium.

Happier times should be ahead for Yeniboğaziçi after suffering two relegation seasons falling from grace from the Super League, then from League 1 and finally into the BTM League.

A 70th minute goal from CEMIL AWWAD was enough to secure victory in this top of the table clash with second place Incirli.

İncirli will now have to fight it out with Geçitkale and Vadılı for that second play off spot in a very competitıve BTM Red Group division.

I haven’t been to the Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadium since 2013, the last time Esentepe played Yeniboğaziçi, I was surprised how large and wide the playing surface was. On a beautiful sunny February morning the match attracted a crowd of around 200 spectators who created a noisy atmosphere.

After being “goal drunk” on Saturday Feb 1st, watching 2 matches that totalled 25 goals, this was more like it, a very competitive game of football with no quarter given or asked.

Two strong defences dominated the forwards and the midfield was very combative with each side enjoying periods of control.

Match action with İncirli in the red strip

Yeniboğaziçi came close to opening the scoring in the 6th minute when left winger Hakan tried his luck with a fierce shot from just outside the box, that saw it crash against the Incirli crossbar.

The visitors replied with a long free kick taken by their Captain Ramadan, that caused Remzi the Yeniboğaziçi keeper an anxious moment, probably blinded by the sun, he saw the ball creep just over the bar.

The defences restricted chances to a bare minimum, though I thought Incirli just shaded the half. passing the ball around out of defence better. HALF TIME : 0-0

Incirli had the ball in the net in the 52nd minute through a superb first time volley from Ali Imam, only to see this brilliant finish ruled out for offside, causing much commotion on the Incirli bench – sorry no VAR (Video Assistant Referee) here thank God.

The match was more open now Yeniboğaziçi very talented and top goalscorer Serhat Özuğuru tried a shot from outside the box in the 55th minute that had Cengiz diving to his left to save.

It would take something special to unlock the tight defences and it came in the 70th minute with a cracking goal from Yeniboğaziçi midfielder CEMİL AWWAD. Fastening onto the ball on the left he progressed to just outside the area before letting rip with a cracking shot that gave the diving Cengiz no chance. 1-0.

Incirli pressed forward to save the match, they created a couple of half chances but nothing to trouble Remzi in the Yeniboğaziçi goal.

They are only 2 points from being Champions – Yeniboğaziçi players celebrating their win

With the imitating atmosphere created by the Yeniboğaziçi supporters, tempers on the pitch began to rise, and there were some feisty incidents on the field but referee Ferhat Tuna did well to keep control of the game in the final 10 minutes.

FULL TIME SCORE 1-0.