Paintings of Orhan Zafer and Baizak Alybayev exhibited at NEU

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

Artworks of Orhan Zafer of Turkey and those of Kyrgyz artist Baizak Alybayev were recently exhibited at Near East University (NEU).

The exhibition was inaugurated by former Minister of National Education and Culture and UBP Kyrenia Deputy, Dr. Özdemir Berova.

The exhibition is comprised of 20 artworks of Orhan Zafer and 22 of Baizak Alybayev. The exhibition of Alybayev was entitled “View” and that of Zafer as “Buffer Zone”. All of these artworks were prepared for the Cyprus Museum of Modern Arts of Near East University.

Orhan Zafer in his remarks said that he is honoured that his art will be included in the collection of Cyprus Museum of Modern Arts, which will carry the artistic reflections of a great civilisation of human history into the future.