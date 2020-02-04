St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, share the Winter Olive Branch Magazine

We have received from St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, the Winter 2019-2020 Olive Branch Magazine from the Association of Friends of the Diocese of Cyprus and the Gulf which is full of many interesting and colourful articles.



It is fascinating to read news of church activities from All Hallows near the Tower of London and then an outing to York Minster to see the restoration work that is taking place.

Near to home we have news from Cyprus, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and so much more and we hope you will enjoy reading the magazine shown below.

For those readers who may have internet issues which spoil their reading please click here to Download Now!