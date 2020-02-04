Ministry of Health continues to take measures regarding Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health continues to take measures related to the Coronavirus. A quarantine centre has been established within Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital, Lefkosa.

Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli carried out inspections on Saturday 1st February at the Quarantine Centre which was established in Lekfoşa Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital and also the measures implemented at Ercan Airport.

Dr Pilli has been in consultation with the Chief Physician and healthcare staff and talks are continuing with all relevant stakeholders and he noted that if the virus is encountered in the TRNC, the medical staff will be informed in this respect and any patients can be put under observation in the quarantine centre established in the hospital.

Minister Pilli visited Ercan Airport and received information about the operation of the thermal camera and the isolation room, and also conducted inspections at the airport with the relevant Department Managers.

The Minister noted that there are suspicious cases in Southern Cyprus where it is likely the Coronavirus is carried, and that steps and measures are to be taken at the border gates in this direction.

Source: Ministry of Health