Girne Municipality employees planted saplings in Ozanköy

Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü, together with municipality employees, planted “False Black Pepper”, “Orchid”, “Harnup” and “Poplar” saplings in Ozanköy Nasreddin Hoca Park.

Nidai Güngördü said in a statement on the subject after the work was completed, that about 30 parks had been maintained and new playgrounds and wooded areas had been created in the city by Girne Municipality.

Güngördü, thanked the participants of the sapling planting event, reminding that preservation has been established in past years in respect of Girne Anafartalar High School and 8th March International Women’s Day.