Tour for Disabled Associations to see the new Ercan Airport terminal

An information tour was held yesterday (29th January 2020) at the new Ercan Airport terminal for the Cyprus Turkish Orthopedic Disability Association, the TRNC Disability Solidarity Association, the Cyprus Hearing Impaired Foundation, and the TRNC Sports Disability Federation.

Cyprus Turkish Orthopedic Disability Association President Günay Kibrit, TRNC Disabled Solidarity Association President Ömer Suay, Cyprus Hearing Impaired Disability Foundation Chairman of the Board of Trustees Bahire Doğru and KKTC Disabled Sports Federation President Ruhsar Vudalı, were informed about the terminal building by Architect Tunç Adanır. The Chairmen of the Disabled Associations also had the opportunity to convey their requests to Serhat Özçelik, the General Manager of T&T Ercan Airport Management Construction and Industry Co. Ltd.

The new Ercan Airport, which is designed as a disability friendly building, will provide services for disabled passengers with different needs.

Speaking at the end of the information trip, Kemal Bağzıbağlı, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation, said that the Ministry and the related parties were making great efforts to open the new Ercan Airport as soon as possible and that they will provide information about passenger services upon the opening of the new terminal. Undersecretary Bağzıbağlı stated that they are working on an audio application that will guide all passengers, especially visually impaired passengers in the new terminal building, and thanks to this application, passengers can reach the car parking lot from the aircraft without assistance.

Kemal Bağzıbağlı also noted that, in cooperation with the Cyprus Hearing Impaired Foundation of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, he will launch a sign language course for staff at Ercan Airport, starting with the consultation staff.

Stating that the General Directorate of Infrastructure Investments of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, together with the Directorate of Highways and the Civil Aviation Department, at the point of inspection of the new airport, Bağzıbağlı said, “It is very important for you and non-governmental organisations to overcome all obstacles. We will welcome your written suggestions and requests.”

Source: Ministry of Public Works and Transportation