Çavuşoğlu: We will protect our rights

Çavuşoğlu: “For as long as the Greek Cypriots do not cooperate for a solution, we will protect our rights”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that for as long as the Greek Cypriots do not cooperate for a solution, the rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots will be protected. Minister Çavuşoğlu received the members of the Board of Directors of the Global Journalists Council in Ankara and made statements regarding the agenda of the foreign policy.

Regarding the Eastern Mediterranean issue, Çavuşoğlu said “There is only one option for a solution in the Eastern Mediterranean. The Greek Cypriots and Greece should be ready for sharing. We have taken steps to protect our rights and the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people. For as long as the Greek Cypriots do not cooperate for a solution, we will protect our rights. We will continue our determination”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office