The 1st Susie’s Big Music Quiz at Charlie’s Bar, Kücük Erenköy

Readers mail…

Susie Ford….

The 1st Big Music Quiz was held at Charlie’s Bar in Kücük Erenköy and was a great event and it is to be held once every month on a Monday starting at 8pm.

The teams who played in the First Quiz were Charlies Mob, Tyke That, Dunne and Dusted, 3 Fakes, US4, Squeeky Clean, Betcha By Golly Wow!

The rounds were, Girls Groups, Country and Western, Films, Musicals and The Big 30 with also a Tabletop to start with which was on The X Factor!! The Rounds will change every month!

The Winners Charlies Mob / Tyke That

2nd Dunne and Dusted

3rd Betcha By Golly Wow

TOP 3 winners received Cash Prizes!!!

Susie’s famous Losing Lemon went to the 3 Fakes!!!

The next Big Music Quiz is Monday 24th February, starting at 8pm! The Full Menu is always available along with A “Pick Up and Drop Off Service” is offered Free by Burak. All visitors are welcome to join us for a Fun Night but please book your place to avoid disappointment. Telephone 0533 825 4172 / 0533 870 5977.

Thank you

Susie xxx