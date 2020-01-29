Entertainment

The 1st Susie’s Big Music Quiz at Charlie’s Bar, Kücük Erenköy

Readers mail…
Susie Ford….

The 1st Big Music Quiz was held at Charlie’s Bar in Kücük Erenköy and was a great event and it is to be held once every month on a Monday starting at 8pm.

The teams who played in the First Quiz were Charlies Mob, Tyke That, Dunne and Dusted, 3 Fakes, US4, Squeeky Clean, Betcha By Golly Wow!

The rounds were, Girls Groups, Country and Western, Films, Musicals and The Big 30 with also a Tabletop to start with which was on The X Factor!!   The Rounds will change every month!

  • The Winners   Charlies Mob / Tyke That
  • 2nd  Dunne and Dusted
  • 3rd  Betcha By Golly Wow
  • TOP 3 winners received Cash Prizes!!!

Susie’s famous Losing Lemon went to the 3 Fakes!!!

The next Big Music Quiz is Monday 24th February, starting at 8pm!  The Full Menu is always available along with A  “Pick Up and Drop Off Service” is offered Free by Burak. All visitors are welcome to join us for a Fun Night but please book your place to avoid disappointment.  Telephone 0533 825 4172 / 0533 870 5977.

Thank you

Susie xxx

