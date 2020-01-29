Özersay held contacts in the UK Parliament

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay held some contacts in the UK Parliament on 27th and 28th January 2020 within the framework of his visit to London, with regard to using some possible opportunities likely to arise after the UK’s exit from the European Union (Brexit), with the aim of bringing up the issue of direct flights to the TRNC on the agenda, as well as trading with the UK.

On 28th January Özersay met with Feryal Demirci Clark, the first Turkish woman deputy elected to the House of Commons of the UK Parliament.

Özersay also had an interview with the Independent Newspaper, Defence and Diplomacy Editor Kim Sengupta on the issues of natural gas in the Eastern Mediterranean, the future of the Cyprus problem and Brexit.

Özersay emphasized that they will do their utmost in continuing to make the Turkish Cypriots voice heard in every possible international platform.

