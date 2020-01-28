Özersay met UK Turkish Cypriot community representatives and students

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay first met with representatives of the Turkish Cypriot community and Turkish Cypriot students studying in the UK within the framework of his UK contacts.

During his contacts at the TRNC London Representative Office, Özersay met with the British Turkish Community Football Federation, Cyprus Turkish Community Centre, the United Kingdom Turkish Cypriot Student Federation and the Turkish Cypriot Youth Union, the British Turkish Language Culture and Education Consortium and the British Cyprus Turkish Associations Council.

The problems, expectations, and demands of the Turkish Cypriot communities living in the UK were discussed during the meetings.

Özersay also visited the Turkish Ambassador to the UK Ümit Yalçın.

Minister Özersay made a speech yesterday (27/1/2020) in the House of Lords, hosted by the Westminster UK Parliament TRNC Friendship Group.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office