TRNC Presidential Elections to be held on 26 April 2020

The Supreme Committee of Elections announced that the Presidential elections will be held on 26th April 2020.

Preparations have been started by the Supreme Committee of Elections for the 10th Presidential election of the TRNC since 1974.

The political parties should determine their candidates by 17th March. According to the Constitution of the TRNC, presidential elections are held every 5 years and the last one was held on 19th April 2015 with the participation of 7 candidates.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office