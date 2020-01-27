Çanakkale canned by Esentepe

By Richard Beale …..

The first half of the season reopened after the winter break with a resounding win for Esentepe recording their biggest win of the season and completing the double over a poor Çanakkale side.

Result: ÇANAKKALE TSK 1 ESENTEPE KKSK 4

Saturday January 25, 2020: K-Pet League 1: Muharrem Döveç Stadium

A glorious warm and sunny January afternoon welcomed Esentepe to this run down, dilapidated Stadium on the outskirts of Famagusta. There was no sunshine for Çanakkale and on this evidence they will be relegated, but they are survivors, in this League they have been in this situation many times before. Unlike the other rich teams in Famagusta, Çanakkale have little or no money, they are a team of journeymen and for their sakes I hope they avoid the drop. Çanakkale have not splashed out in the transfer market, they have done well to retain the services of Uvanç Recaioğlu, a very talented footballer who scored their only goal and showed some nice touches, it will not be long before he is snapped up by one of the bigger clubs.

The Çanakkale pitch was in poor condition, hard, uneven with lots of patches of bare dried mud, many players took tumbles, needing lengthy treatment.

A poor crowd of around 80 saw a disappointing 25 minutes which was even with the ball remaining mostly in midfield.

Match action with Esentepe being the ” Men in black”

The deadlock was broken in the 28th minute by Esentepe Captain VURKAN GÖRNEÇLİ who scored with a low shot from just outside the area after good work by Eray setting him up. 0-1

35 minutes Esentepe overlapping full Uğurcan beat his man, cut inside and sent a drive just past the Çanakkale left hand post. HALF TIME SCORE : 0-1

Before you could say “Bob’s your Uncle” Esentepe increased their lead within a minute of the restart. KAĞAN GÖRNEÇLİ, younger brother of Vurkan, being the goal scorer was found in space with a bouncing ball, he lobbed the advancing Çanakkale goalkeeper Ibrahim but shot wide of goal only to see striker Ali Kafadar somehow retrieve the ball and hook it back across goal where a grateful Kağan slotted home. 0-2

The home side pulled a goal back in the 68th minute with a good goal from UVANÇ RECAIOĞLU who showed off his talents, in receiving a ball from just outside the box, turn and fire a fierce shot past the diving Onur. 1-2

Esentepe restored their two goal advantage in the 75th minute with a first goal by their recent new signing from Turkey ALI KAFADAR . Mahmut did well to break up a Çanakkale attack on the right, found Eray on the touchline, who produced a good run into the box and squaring the ball across to the unmarked Ali to fire home. 1-3

77 minutes Esentepe should have added a fourth goal, Ali found himself through on goal, with an unmarked Kaan supporting him. Ali had a go himself but his shot was saved by the advancing Ibrahim, perhaps a square ball across the box to Kaan would have been a better option.

79 minutes Çanakkale came close with midfielder Okan having a shot outside the box, which beat the diving Onur but also the left hand post.

85 minutes Esentepe were awarded a penalty when Eray was brought down by goalkeeper Ibrahim as he tried to round him. NERSIN OSMAN who scored from the penalty spot against Çanakkale earlier in the season, repeated this again to seal the match for the visitors. 1-4

In injury time Ali found himself clear again with only the keeper to beat, but sent his shot wide of the left hand post.

FULL TIME SCORE : 1-4

SUMMING UP : A good start for “Caretaker” young team Coach ALI SUAT KANLI, a comfortable win over a poor Çanakkale team. Esentepe goalkeeper Onur had very little to do and was well protected by his defence. Vurkan and Yakup dominated the midfield. Eray and Ali upfront look like they form a good partnership together.

Video Highlights courtesy of Graham Procter-Brown