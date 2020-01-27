Coordination Committee of Turkish Cypriots Living Abroad established

A Coordination Committee of Turkish Cypriots Living Abroad has been established under the auspices of the TRNC Prime Ministry by the instructions of Prime Minister Ersin Tatar.

The aim of the committee is to help strengthen the ties of the citizens living abroad with the TRNC, to create strong relations in economic, social and cultural fields, in addition to providing the necessary coordination and support for their problems. The Prime Ministry authorised the Law and Political Affairs Department of the Secretariat for the operations of the Committee in order to solve the problems of the Turkish Cypriots living abroad.

The Committee will answer all the applications of the citizens no later than 30 days from receipt and will submit a report to the Prime Minister every 6 months. The Prime Ministry has created a web page for the detailed information required – click here

Source : TRNC Public Information Office