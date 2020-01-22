Exhibition of paintings by 2 Kazakh artists at NEU

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

Near East University is playing host to two solo painting exhibitions of artists from Kazakhstan.

The solo exhibition entitled “In Cyprus” of the Kazakh painting artists Galymzhan Suyunov, and the solo exhibition of Nelli Bube, entitled “The wonderful inhabitants of the planet”, both exclusively made for the Cyprus Museum of Modern Arts.

The exhibitions were opened by Nazım Çavuşoğlu, Minister of National Education and Culture.

Speaking on the occasion Kazakhstan artist Galymzhan Suyunov expressed his feelings by saying, “I fell in love with your country, your land, you have set up a paradise for artists here. I would like to thank everyone who is with me here and share this moment with me. “

Another Kazakhstan artist, Nelli Bube, underlined that this exhibition was the third exhibition she had held for the Cyprus Museum of Modern Arts. She further said “Every visit to Cyprus has been a great happiness for me and a new opportunity to improve myself. Each exhibition is like a test against God, the universe, my country and myself. The exhibition we will open today is my third solo exhibition. The main subject of this exhibition is related to ecology, flora and fauna conservation issues. In my works, I tried to reflect the animals with different plastic structures and you will be the one to evaluate how much I have achieved in my aim. My attitude towards ecology is a kind of report against the power of nature, God, my soul, and conscience. I hope my works will remind us once again that we need to love and protect nature.”

The exhibitions can be visited between 08.00-16.00 on weekdays until 31st January 2020, at the exhibition hall of the Faculty of Dentistry of Near East University.