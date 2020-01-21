Strongman, Sergey Eletskikh is lifting heavy weights again!

It was good to see that our Russian friend, Sergey Eletskikh is still weight lifting and showing younger people how to do it, as he did when he went from North Cyprus to Ukraine and became a World Champion.

Readers mail….

Sergey Eletskikh…

Good morning Chris.

On January 19, the TRCK Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Federation held competitions at the Ataturk Concert Hall at the Near East University.

The program included squats, bench press and deadlift. Admission was free and a lot of people came.

I was invited as the island’s oldest athlete in this sport and was lifting 160 kg in a lying position and received a lot of applause and kind words. This result, by the way, is higher than the norm of a master of sports for my age and weight category and only 5 kg less than the record of Ukraine.

A very important event took place in the promotion of weightlifting in Northern Cyprus. It’s nice that many young athletes said that for the first time they saw a man who turns 64 in May this year, he raises so much.

Thank you very much for your attention, Chris.

To read more of Sergey Eletskikh go to fromnorthcyprus.livejournal.com