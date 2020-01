Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü met with employees who have worked in different parts of Girne Municipality for at least 30 years and have recently retired.

He thanked the employees and wished them success in their retirement lives – Ismail Talhaoğlu, Yaşar Barut, Haşim Tınastepe, Nevzat Tektir and Mehmet Şonya.

Mayor Güngördü also presented the gift of a watch to each employee.