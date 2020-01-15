Julie Andrews updated version of My Favourite Things! True or False?

By Kate Cornwell ……….

On a lighter note as I always find January a little depressing after the festivities of Christmas and the coming of a New Year, I received the following from a friend, which I hope will put a smile on your faces, as it did mine.

Supposedly when turning 79 and to commemorate her birthday, actress/vocalist Julie Andrews made a special appearance at Manhattan’s Radio City Music Hall for the benefit of the AARP. One of the musical numbers she performed was ‘My Favourite Things’ from the legendary movie ‘Sound of Music’ but with different words.

TRUE OR FALSE?

This is actually untrue, but who ever rewrote the words to this famous song had a great wit. As we get a little bit older each day, we need to keep a sense of humour re our ailments and others – I often say to my friends – ‘Great getting old eh’.

So if like me when I read the words and then started singing to the well known tune – much to the odd looks from my dogs, then I hope it will bring a chuckle to you as it did to me – ‘oh dear yes I am getting old’ !!! Hey ho.

Botox and nose drops and needles and knitting,

Walkers and handrails and new dental fittings,

Bundles of magazines tied up in string, these are a few of my favourite things

Cadillacs and cataracts, hearing aids and glasses

Polydent and Fixodent and false teeth in glasses

Pacemakers, golf carts and porches with swings,

these are a few of my favourite things.

When the pipes leak,

When the bones creak

When the knees go bad

I simply remember my favourite things

and then I don’t feel so bad.

Hot tea and crumpets and corn pads and bunions

No spicy hot food or food cooked with onions

Bathrobes and heating pads and hot meals they bring,

these are a few of my favourite things

Back pain, confused brains and no need for sinning,

Thin bones and fractures and hair that is thinning,

And we won’t mention our short-shrunken frames,

When we remember our favourite things

When the joints ache,

when the hips break,

when the eyes grow dim.

Then I remember the great life I’ve had

AND THEN I DON’T FEEL SO BAD

Editor’s Note :

This event has been checked out and it has been found to be allegedly fake news, however, it is very amusing and worth sharing. To view one of the articles stating that this event did not happen, click here.