Freedom Struggle Leader Dr.Fazıl Küçük is commemorated with ceremonies on the 36th anniversary of his death.

The first ceremony was organised at Dr. Fazıl Küçük’s Mausoleum at Anıttepe at 10:20am today (15th January 2020).

The ceremony began with the presentation of the wreaths at the monument and continued with a silence and the National Anthem. Following the signing of the special memorial book, the ceremony ended with a speech made by President Mustafa Akıncı.

The second ceremony was organised at the Atatürk Cultural Centre at 11.15am.