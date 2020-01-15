Kate Fellows and the Rev’d Michael Stokes – RIP

Readers mail….

St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia….

This week we are deeply saddened to note the passing of two faithful servants of St. Andrew’s.

Kate Fellows, who died on Wednesday 8th January 2020, was well known in St. Andrew’s and in the wider community. A native of Scotland, Kate came to North Cyprus with her husband Harry and together they quickly became immersed in the life of that community in many and varied areas.

In a tribute to Kate the Anglo Turkish Association, ATA, reporting her passing, said: “Kate has been a member of our Association for a long time and, along with her surviving husband Harry, was a much respected, loyal, popular person with the kindest of hearts: a true friend to everyone who knew her.”

We will keep Harry and their family and friends in our thoughts and prayers at this time.

The Rev’d Michael Stokes, who died on Friday 11th January 2020, was in charge of St Andrew’s Kyrenia in the Diocese of Cyprus and the Gulf from 1995 to 2000, after distinguished RAF chaplaincy service. Back in the UK he lived at Chesterton, Oxfordshire, and offered ministry both in the village and as rural dean serving long into retirement.

Mike died in a Chesterfield care home after considerable time in hospital.

Pray for his two sons Andrew and Jonathan, their families, and all who knew and loved him.

Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord,

and let light perpetual shine upon them.

To read more news from St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia please click here