Entertainment

BTM League Football Fixtures For 18/19 January

By on ( Leave a comment )

By Richard Beale…

As you may have only received your copy of CyprusScene E-newspaper on Saturday it may be too late for you to plan going to watch a local football match so every week we will publish the forthcoming weekend matches to make it easier for you to plan ahead.

Undoubtedly the “Match of the Day” if you are interested in watching a local football match is on Sunday at Geçitkale.

The home team who are third in the table take on second place Incirli in a match that both teams cannot afford to lose.

A big gate will be expected and an explosive Cypriot atmosphere will give you a real taste of local football.

A small cafe together with toilets and ample car parking are at the ground.

BTM League Red Group.

  Home Team Away Team Venue
18/01 14:00 Yeniboğaziçi DSK v Serdarlı GB Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadı
18/01 14:00 Türkmenköy ASK v Dipkarpaz TSK Mehmet Ali Toker Stadi
19/01 14:00 Vadili TÇBSK v Yarköy PGSK Vadili 14 Ağustos Stadı
19/01 14:00 Mehmetçik TÇBSK v 1461 İskele Trabzonspor Mehmetçik Stadı
19/01 14:00 Geçitkale GSK v İncirli SK Geçitkale Stadı

BTM League White Group.

  Home Team Away Team Venue
18/01 14:00 Karaoğlanoğlu SB v Dikmen Gücü SK Karaoğ. Orhan Dural Stadı
18/01 14:00 Denizli SK v Gülgün Süt Düzova GSK Denizli Bilal İyigün Stadı
19/01 14:00 Tatlısu HOBSK v Yılmazköy SK Beylerbeyi Dr Ali Özsoy Stadı
19/01 14:00 Zümrütköy SK v Değirmenlik SK Zümrütköy Stadı

 

Categories: Entertainment, Sport

Tagged as: , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.