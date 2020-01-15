BTM League Football Fixtures For 18/19 January

By Richard Beale…

As you may have only received your copy of CyprusScene E-newspaper on Saturday it may be too late for you to plan going to watch a local football match so every week we will publish the forthcoming weekend matches to make it easier for you to plan ahead.

Undoubtedly the “Match of the Day” if you are interested in watching a local football match is on Sunday at Geçitkale.

The home team who are third in the table take on second place Incirli in a match that both teams cannot afford to lose.

A big gate will be expected and an explosive Cypriot atmosphere will give you a real taste of local football.

A small cafe together with toilets and ample car parking are at the ground.

BTM League Red Group.

Home Team Away Team Venue 18/01 14:00 Yeniboğaziçi DSK v Serdarlı GB Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadı 18/01 14:00 Türkmenköy ASK v Dipkarpaz TSK Mehmet Ali Toker Stadi 19/01 14:00 Vadili TÇBSK v Yarköy PGSK Vadili 14 Ağustos Stadı 19/01 14:00 Mehmetçik TÇBSK v 1461 İskele Trabzonspor Mehmetçik Stadı 19/01 14:00 Geçitkale GSK v İncirli SK Geçitkale Stadı

BTM League White Group.

Home Team Away Team Venue 18/01 14:00 Karaoğlanoğlu SB v Dikmen Gücü SK Karaoğ. Orhan Dural Stadı 18/01 14:00 Denizli SK v Gülgün Süt Düzova GSK Denizli Bilal İyigün Stadı 19/01 14:00 Tatlısu HOBSK v Yılmazköy SK Beylerbeyi Dr Ali Özsoy Stadı 19/01 14:00 Zümrütköy SK v Değirmenlik SK Zümrütköy Stadı