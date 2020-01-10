Tuzla Groups visit Gazimağusa Mayor

Şht. Özdemir Kindergarten Head Teacher Özgül Kayra, School Parent Association President Serap Uzun Yücedağ, Board Member Esra Findik and the President of the Association of Charitable Women Resmiye Ilktuğ İblikçi, made a courtesy visit to Gazimağusa Mayor Ismail Arter.

Şht. Özdemir Kindergarten Head Teacher Özgül Kayra and the President of the School Parent Association Serap Uzun Yücedağ, requested consultation with the Municipality and the Ministry of Education in respect of the shortcomings of the school. The President of the Association of Charitable Women Resmiye Ilktuğ İblikçi stated that this can be done with Gazimağusa Municipality and that they are ready to work together.

Mayor of Famagusta İsmail Arter in his speech, thanked Şht. Özdemir Preschool Administration and Tuzla Charitable Women’s Association for their visit and stated that they can provide the necessary support in cooperation with the Ministry of Education for the education and future of our children and that all necessary deficiencies can be solved.