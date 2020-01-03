ATA Tree Planting event, Starting of a Forest

The Anglo Turkish Association – North Cyprus INVITE YOU to join us at our tree planting Event STARTING OF A FOREST that will take place on the 11th January 2020 in the Mesaria plains on the way to Famagusta at a location chosen specially for our Association by the Forestry Department who are providing the trees for planting and assistance with the planting of our forest.

According to a Chinese proverb –

The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.

After the planting of our forest, lunch will be at a local restaurant.

Coach transport leaving from Girne (with pick-up points along the way) will be provided for those requiring it, although should you prefer to make your own transport arrangements; upon request we can provide details of where our tree planting location will be.

Because of the nature of this Event: Those attending should come dressed appropriately for this Event (gardening gear / old clothes / etc) and be mindful of the weather — bringing extra clothing may be both desirable and recommended. A change of shoes might also be considered useful for afterwards.

COST :

The cost of coach transport (leaving from Nurettin Ersin Mosque, Girne at 9.30am 11th January 2020 with pick up points along the way and returning mid to late afternoon) for this special Event will be dependent upon the number of participants requiring coach transport and must be paid to our Events Organisers on the day of the Event.

The meal cost is dependent upon your chosen meal/drinks and you will pay the restaurant directly yourself for this.

********

If you would like to join our Anglo Turkish Association – North Cyprus members attending this Event, please advise before Mid-day 7th January 2020 our EVENTS ORGANISERS (Pearl Mitchell & Debbie Bird) via their email address: – atamail13@gmail.com

1/. If you require coach transport from Girne

2/. If you would like to meet the coach at a pickup point along the way and need to know where the pickup points are

3/. If you intend to make your own transport arrangements and need to know the location of our planting

4/. If you DO NOT want to join other members for a meal

The Anglo Turkish Association – North Cyprus normal Event rules apply in respect to costs

non members always welcome