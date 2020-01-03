Girne people greeted the New Year with Ertan Derya concert

The New Year 2020 was greeted by Girne Municipality at Ramadan Cemil Square on 31st December with a concert by Ertan Derya at 22:30 pm.

Girne Mayor, Nidai Gűngördű said we hope to bring peace, health, tranquility and happiness and made the following statement:

“We have made significant progress in our goal of making Girne a more livable and modern city and in this way that we set out to serve our people in the best way. In order to achieve our goals, we will continue to work with the support we receive from our citizens as we have done in the past. Based on these feelings and thoughts, I congratulate you on your new year and embrace you all with love ”