The Soulist Coffee and Music House New Year’s Eve Celebration

By Chris Elliott….

It was a night of great Rock and Rolling at the Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak which had a full house on New Year’s Eve where there was a 6 piece band performing led by the dynamic Alper Cengi plus guest singers.

Hugh O’Neill Sayar Arkin

Guest singers who came on stage to wow the audience were Hugh O’Neill with a song from the Blues band “Talk to me baby/Come on in” and Sayar Arkin with a song from Santana “Oye como Va”

The line up of the band was Alper Cengiz, lead guitar and vocals, Ed Sezener, rhythm guitar, Dean Bridges, bass guitar, Bulut Abilek, Drums, Ivan Lavrentev, saxophone and Jozi Levi, Keyboard.

During the evening friends of the Soulist, presented Alper Cengiz with new year presents of a John Lennon picture and Soul Man sculpture

The night went on long after the witching hour and we understand from Roland Eyerich that they continued to party until 3.00am in the morning with memories of James Brown and Stevie Wonder entertaining the guests, after clearing up the Soulist staff got to bed at around 6.00am.

Now that’s what I call a good night out and I will try to be there next time.

We are showing here some of the photos they have placed on the Soulist Facebook page click here where you can see more news of other events and activities.