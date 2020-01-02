North Cyprus Events Calendar from 3rd January 2020

3rd January – Friday Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.

4th January – Saturday Island Studio Kids Art class – Glass Painting, held the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon – 150TL. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.

7th January – Tuesday SeaWise, Esentepe – Winter Afternoon with Andy Reay from 2pm. Choice of 3 hot soups and Bangers and Mash or Liver, Onions and Mash, 35TL. Call 0533 874 9598.

9th January – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0542 889 3034.

9/10/11 January The Poppy Theatre Players will be presenting a pantomime at the Girne Municipality Theatre (near the Wednesday Market) – Jack and the Beanstalk. Doors open at 6.30pm, curtain up at 7.30pm. Tickets 45TL available from Best Seller Bookshops Alsancak and Karakum.

10th January – Friday Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook

10th January – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.

11th January – Saturday Island Studio Kids Art class – Acrylic Painting, held the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon – 150TL. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.

15th January – Wednesday To be confirmed Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak. Hopefully cake and coffee. With the Staff of The British Medical Laboratory giving you a chance to meet Berin and Dr Barbin to find out what services and facilities are available and maybe answer a few questions. Date and time to be confirmed.

16th January – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0542 889 3034.

17th January – Friday Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook

17th January – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.

18th January – Saturday Island Studio Art class – Soft Pastels “Self Portrait of Pablo Picasso”, held the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon – 110TL. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.

22nd January – Wednesday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak – NCCCT Bingo – Lunch will be available from 1.30pm with Bingo starting at 2.15pm.

23rd January – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0542 889 3034.

24th January – Friday Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook

24th January – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.

25th January – Saturday Island Studio Art class – Oil Painting “Portrait of a Polish Woman”, held the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon – 200TL. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.

27th January – Monday Susie’s Massive Music Quiz at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy starting at 8pm. To book call 0533 825 4172 or 0533 870 5977

27th January – Monday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting the 112 Quiz starting at 7.30pm.

30th January – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0542 889 3034.

31st January – Friday Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook

31st January – Friday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak – Fun Quiz starting at 7pm.

31st January – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.

1st February – Saturday The Abnormals – Beatles Tribute from 8pm at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy. Adults 12TL, under 16s 6TL. To book call 0533 870 5977 or 0533 825 4172

21st February – Friday The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting an Alternative Quiz in aid of FARC in conjunction with Famagusta Street Animals Volunteers.

24th March – Tuesday Colony Rooftop, Girne – An audience with comedy legend Mick Miller, plus Russ Williams, from the UK. More information to follow.

13th June – Saturday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak – Glastonvicki. More information to follow.

17th June – Wednesday Colony Garden, Girne – Harry Cambridge direct from the sell-out Luther van Dross show, plus support. More information to follow.