North Cyprus Events Calendar from 3rd January 2020

A list of events you can look forward to in North Cyprus.  For those charity fund-raisers, venues etc. who would like to include an event in the Weekly Events Calendar, contact Chris or Margaret at cyprusscene.com.  

The Events Calendar is published every week on Thursday so please try to submit information you would like to be included by Tuesday evening each week.

3rd January – Friday

 Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area.  Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more.  For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.
4th January – Saturday

 Island Studio Kids Art class – Glass Painting,  held the Ozankoy area.  10am to 12noon – 150TL.  For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.
7th January – Tuesday

 SeaWise, Esentepe – Winter Afternoon with Andy Reay from 2pm.  Choice of 3 hot soups and Bangers and Mash or Liver, Onions and Mash, 35TL.  Call 0533 874 9598.
9th January – Thursday

 Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm.  5TL per person.  2-course quiz menu 46TL.  To book call 0542 889 3034.
9/10/11 January

 The Poppy Theatre Players will be presenting a pantomime at the Girne Municipality Theatre (near the Wednesday Market) – Jack and the Beanstalk.  Doors open at 6.30pm, curtain up at 7.30pm.  Tickets 45TL available from Best Seller Bookshops Alsancak and Karakum.
10th January – Friday

 

 Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area.  Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more.  For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook
10th January – Friday

 Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm.  30TL.  To book 0533 874 6056.
11th January – Saturday

 

 Island Studio Kids Art class – Acrylic Painting,  held the Ozankoy area.  10am to 12noon – 150TL.  For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.
15th January – Wednesday

To be confirmed

 Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak.  Hopefully cake and coffee.  With the Staff of The British Medical Laboratory giving you a chance to meet Berin and Dr Barbin to find out what services and facilities are available and maybe answer a few questions.  Date and time to be confirmed.
16th January – Thursday

 

 Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm.  5TL per person.  2-course quiz menu 46TL.  To book call 0542 889 3034.
17th January – Friday

 Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area.  Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more.  For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook
17th January – Friday

 Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm.  30TL.  To book 0533 874 6056.
18th January – Saturday

 Island Studio Art class – Soft Pastels “Self Portrait of Pablo Picasso”,  held the Ozankoy area.  10am to 12noon – 110TL.  For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.
22nd January – Wednesday

 Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak – NCCCT Bingo – Lunch will be available from 1.30pm with Bingo starting at 2.15pm.
23rd January – Thursday

 Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm.  5TL per person.  2-course quiz menu 46TL.  To book call 0542 889 3034.
24th January – Friday

 Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area.  Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more.  For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook
24th January – Friday

 Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm.  30TL.  To book 0533 874 6056.
25th January – Saturday

 Island Studio Art class – Oil Painting “Portrait of a Polish Woman”, held the Ozankoy area.  10am to 12noon – 200TL.  For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.
27th January – Monday

 Susie’s Massive Music Quiz at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy starting at 8pm.  To book call 0533 825 4172 or 0533 870 5977
27th January – Monday

 Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting the 112 Quiz starting at 7.30pm.
30th January – Thursday

 Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm.  5TL per person.  2-course quiz menu 46TL.  To book call 0542 889 3034.
31st January – Friday

 Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area.  Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more.  For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook
31st January – Friday

 Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak – Fun Quiz starting at 7pm.
31st January – Friday

 Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm.  30TL.  To book 0533 874 6056.
1st February – Saturday

 The Abnormals – Beatles Tribute from 8pm at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy.  Adults 12TL, under 16s 6TL.  To book call 0533 870 5977 or 0533 825 4172
21st February – Friday

 The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting an Alternative Quiz in aid of FARC in conjunction with Famagusta Street Animals Volunteers.
24th March – Tuesday

 Colony Rooftop, Girne – An audience with comedy legend Mick Miller, plus Russ Williams, from the UK.  More information to follow.
13th June – Saturday

 Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak – Glastonvicki.  More information to follow.
17th June – Wednesday

 Colony Garden, Girne – Harry Cambridge direct from the sell-out Luther van Dross show, plus support.  More information to follow.
19th September – Saturday

 Girne Amphitheatre – Abba Platinum – live ABBA tribute show.  Leading celebration of the legendary ABBA.  More information to follow.

 

 

 

 

 

