Effective Inspections from Ministry of Labour and Social Security

Within the scope of Occupational Health and Safety, 533 construction site inspections were carried out throughout the country by the Labour Department between 1st January – 10th December 2019.

Between 1st January and 10th December 2019, 1,314 complaints were filed with the Labour Department Alo 102 contact line and were processed and followed up by the District Office of the Labour Department. In the audits carried out 1,286 informal workers were identified. An administrative fine of 400TL was imposed.

According to the statistics of Labour Department; in the first half of the year between 1st January 2019 and 31st May 2019, 766 illegal workers were identified during the inspections conducted by the Labour Department in respect of informal labour throughout the country.

In the second half of the year, between 1st June 2019 and 10th December 2019, 520 illegal workers were identified in the inspections of unregistered workers. 670 complaints were followed up and audited by the Labour Department. Occupational Health and Safety inspections were carried out at 293 construction sites. An administrative fine 1.768.000TL was imposed.

Controls to combat illegal working will increase throughout the country.

Within the scope of the fight against illegal working, the inspections carried out by the Labour Department and the Social Security Department of the Reserve Fund of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security throughout the country will continue to increase in 2020.

Occupational Health and Safety audits in all sectors, especially in the construction industry, within the framework of “Occupational Health and Safety Regulation in Construction Works”, “Risk Assessment Regulation” and “Certification of Occupational Health and Safety Services” which came into force within the scope of the Occupational Health and Safety Law, will become effective.

Source: Ministry of Labour and Social Security