New Year Surprise for children and in-patients in hospital

Girne Municipality Mayor Nidai Güngördü and Girne American University Pharmacy Club members visited the Girne Dr Akçiçek State Hospital.

In the statement made by the Nidai Güngördü, the coming New Year was celebrated with the patients and their relatives in the Pediatric Service, Surgical Service and Polyclinic. The Mayor was accompanied by Girne Akçiçek Hospital Chief Physician – Ceyhun Birinci, Girne Municipality Advisory and Support Centre employees and students of the American University Pharmacy Club.

During the visit the children were given gifts as part of the Girne American University Faculty of Pharmacy students project “Small Bodies Big Hearts” and gifts of cologne were given to other surgical inpatients and their relatives

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü wished a happy and healthy year to all patients and patients’ relatives in the New Year. He also thanked the students of the Faculty of Pharmacy who accompanied him during the visit.