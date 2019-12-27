A Grand Christmas Celebration by Merit Royal

Readers mail….

Merit Royal Hotel….

Christmas celebrations at Merit Royal Hotel were much more than a certain time of the year or a season. All the guests had a fantastic festive break and a celebration to remember.

Last Tuesday, on Christmas Eve, the Hotel hosted a legendary Gala Dinner that was attended by about 200 people who came to Merit Royal for a festive season break from different parts of the world such as England, Poland and Germany. The guests were impressed with the feeling of the warmth of home and hospitality at the Hotel. Merit Royal Premium ballroom, where the Gala Dinner was held, featured a magnificent Christmas-themed table setup and decorations. The guests who took photos during the evening shared the happiness of being at Merit Royal Hotel on social media.

The guests had a chance to indulge their taste buds to a magnificent Christmas menu handcrafted by the talented Merit Royal Kitchen Team who managed to bring all-time favourite festive recipes to art cuisine level! The evening was spiced up with a raffle in which lucky winners received their luxury Christmas gifts from the Hotel, such as an all-inclusive two-night stay at Merit Royal, VIP Spa use, a romantic dinner at a-la-carte restaurants etc.

The live band and DJ cheered everyone up with all-time favourite rock’n’roll songs. The guests danced the night away and performed ‘’buggy buggy’’ group dance on the built-in dance floor.