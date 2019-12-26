Mayor Güngördü celebrated New Year at  Girne Wednesday Market

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü visited the Girne Open Market and celebrated the new year with the tradesmen.

Girne Municipality Press and Public Relations Department stated that Nidai Güngördü, visited Girne Open Market prior to the new year, accompanied by the Chief of Health Department Naile Soyel. The Mayor celebrated the coming new year with the tradesmen and citizens who came to the market.

Güngördü said “I wish that the new year will bring peace, tranquility, happiness and abundance to the whole world and I congratulate all my staff, tradesmen and all our people with the most sincere wishes.”