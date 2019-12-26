Çatalköy Municipality toy collection project

A social responsibility project “a toy is a smile”, which was organised by Çatalköy Municipality, started on 20th November 2019 and ended on 20th December 2019.

Toys collected within the scope of the project were started to be distributed by Çatalköy Mayor Mehmet Hulusioğlu, Culture and Art Coordinator Derman Atik and Campaign Officer Erbil Akün and were first delivered to Karakum Kindergarten, Girne Special Education Center and then to Girne Akçiçek Hospital Children’s Clinic. In the following days, toys were also delivered to Dr. Nicosia. Burhan Nalbantoğlu Develet Hospital Oncology Children’s Clinic, Lefkosa Special Education Center and to the kindergartens and primary schools in the Karpaz Region.

During the delivery of toys, Çatalköy Mayor Mehmet Hulusioğlu celebrated the new year with the authorities, students and patients in the hospitals and he presented the toys himself.