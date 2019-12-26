Girne Municipality asphalt surfacing work continues ​​

Girne Municipality Press and Public Relations Department have confirmed that the asphalt surfacing work has been completed on Aksaray Street in Girne Tourism Port, Korutürk Street in the schools area and finally Salih Miroğlu Street, which is the most important main artery of the city.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said in a statement on the subject, with the city’s constantly growing and developing infrastructure, there is a need to carry out work of asphalting in all streets under a plan. The areas of Starling and Nusmar Markets were completed on 21st December. The work has been carried out by Salih Köröğlu Construction with 5000 tons of asphalt and patching work in various streets.