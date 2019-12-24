Esentepe Youngsters beaten but not disgraced

By Richard Beale …..

Esentepe task before this match was daunting to say least, facing the runaway leaders who had scored 91 goals and only conceded 4 goals in 14 matches, they were up against it even more so losing players to cover for the first team. They were also missing their Captain Salih who had to sit this match out due to suspension.

Result : YONPAŞ DUMLUPINAR YSK U21 5 ESENTEPE KKSK U21 2

Saturday December 21 : K-Pet League 1 Under 21 League: Maraş Necip Halil Kartal Stadı

Esentepe can be proud of themselves, they breached Dumlupınar impregnable defence twice, being the only third team to score against the leaders this season.

Dumlupınar have unlimited resources and were physically stronger, their goalkeeper Alihan and defender Mert were massive compared to some of the Esentepe lads. I swear one of the Dumlupınar substitutes who was very muscular and even had the start of a bald spot couldn’t be less than 21 years old, it was literally boys against men.

Match action Dumlupınar in the dark strip

Still the youngsters gave a good account of themselves, forced to surrender the midfield they defended stubbornly, they defended at times like their lives depended on it. Esentepe tactics were simple without the control of the midfield, they relied on the long ball to Esentepe’s front two Hüseyin and Ege Can, who did their utmost to stretch the Dumlupınar defence.

The game was lost in two moments, in the first half Esentepe equalised an early Dumlupınar goal, only to concede two goals in a five minute spell shortly before the break. Then early in the second half they managed to pull the score back to 3-2, only to concede a goal again immediately after.

Dumlupınar’s leading goal scorer OLADIMEJI ADEWOLE, a 20 year old Nigerian who scored 3 goals to add to his tally of 35 for the season showed what an exciting prospect he is.

For Esentepe, defenders Halit Çulcu, Mustafa Soytürk, Dursun Alı Karal were heroic with DEVRAN ALİ GUNES being outstanding.

Goalscorers –

DUMLUPINAR :OLADIMEJI ADEWOLE (3,40,75), EMRE KARACİĞER (44,60)

ESENTEPE : EGE CAN AÇIKPORTALI (8), SEMIH ARSLAN (52)