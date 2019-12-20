In-Service Training in Ankara for TRNC Labour Department Inspectors

A technical delegation of inspectors working in the Directorate of Labour Department participated in training in Ankara on 17-19 December.

On the first day of the training, Legal Regulations, Employment Policies and Inspection Practices in the European Union Process was presented to the inspectors of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security within the scope of ETAP Project by the officials of the Labour and Social Security Education Research Centre of the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services of the Republic of Turkey.

Source: Ministry of Labour and Social Security