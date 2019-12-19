EMU organises a comedy play entitled “SUIT”

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

On 12th December 2019, the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) organised a comedy play entitled “Suit”.

The drama was staged at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Centre, Famagusta.

A large audience, including the students of the university and others, enjoyed the performance of the artists and the theme of the play.

The play basically revolves around a very important question, asking,” What if the right person enters your life just before the wedding”? The plot revolves around a young couple getting ready for their wedding, close friends following their preparations and events that conspire after some unexpected visitors enter their lives.

A serious question has been dealt with in the play in a comic and funny way. This question leads our protagonists into a fun and intriguing journey around problems that seem unsolvable. Comedy Theatre’s newest production is brought to life by its tremendous cast who portray a series of funny incidents with an expert set-up.

The cast included famous thespians such as Begüm Öner, Kerem Poyraz Kayaalp, Ceyhun Fersoy, Canan Atalay and Melis İşiten. The play’s director was Eyüp Emre Uçaray and his assistant director was Aziz Caner İnan. The set was designed by Tolga Güleryüz. Murat Yılmaz was in charge of décor, Gülcan of costumes and Eren Yiğit of photographs. The poster was designed by Galip Aksular. The stage direction assistant was Meltem Coşkun.