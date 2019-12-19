Would you like to be in the Movies or on TV?

Readers mail…

From Peter Wills…

Would you like to be considered for acting or ‘extra’ roles in future film or television productions, shot on location here in North Cyprus?

If so, you can REGISTER NOW FOR FREE.

North Cyprus Film Productions provides many services to film and TV companies whilst they are on the Island. Apart from the usual things like location finding, crew, equipment, accommodation, transportation etc one of the most important of these services is the supply of local actors and ‘extras’ to supplement the film’s cast.

We have developed an inter-active database of all types of people of all ages, men, women and children. All nationalities residing in North Cyprus are invited to register and the more we have, the better selection we can offer.

This does not mean that you will be in the next or even any films to be shot in the TRNC The choice will be down to the producers of the film who will often short-list potentials for an audition at the time. So unless you are registered and on our web-based database you will not even be considered!

Fees payable as an extra depend on the film-type and the production company; sometimes there is no payment but more often there is a fixed daily rate and usually transportation and food is provided. Fees are negotiated for experienced actors for specific roles.

Whatever way you look at it, it’s usually fun, you get to see what happens behind the scenes, you may get paid and it’s an enjoyable change to the usual routine.

To be included on the database you must go to our website, www.northcyprusfilm.com

Complete the simple application form for your gender and age group with an up-to-date head and shoulders and full length photograph. Then click on the “Submit” button and that’s it. You will receive an email acknowledgment by return and usually within 24 hours your profile will be on the website.

We hope you will take up this offer and in so doing, help us to promote North Cyprus as a filming location all over the world and if you require any further information please click here.

Oh, and by the way, we are currently handling initial inquiries from Holland, Bulgaria, China, India and the United States.