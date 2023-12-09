Smoothing The Traffic Flow In Girne

December 9, 2023

Girne traffic flow improvement near Ezic

Continuing its program of traffic management improvements  Girne Municipality, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation, has made changes to the traffic lights at the connection of Social Housing- Ring Road. With the implemented changes, the “green lights” for turning toward Lefkosa has been increased by up to 70 seconds during each cycle which will reduce, considerably, the bottling of traffic at the lights. Additionally, as part of the work,  widening to the road and turns has been carried out which will further reduce congestion at peak times.

As a result of these measures, the traffic congestion at the Social Housing- Ring Road connection near Ezic restaurant will diminish and contribute to a smoother flow of traffic.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

