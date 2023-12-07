‘Pygmalion: A Democracy Musical’ At Girne Chamber Theater

Staged as part of ‘Girne Fest 23’ and receiving great acclaim, ‘Pygmalion: A Democracy Musical’ is being performed again. The play, which is included in the December 23/24 season of Girne Municipality Theatre Groups, will be performed on Friday, December 8th, at 20:30 pm at Girne Chamber Theater.

‘Pygmalion: A Democracy Musical’ is a two-act comedy written by Burçhan Göze, who won the first prize in the 1st Musical and Musical Playwriting Competition organized by Girne Municipality. It is directed by Derman Atik and Cenk Gürçağ and is described as a “fictional comedy about a fictional kingdom in a fictional era in Cyprus”.

2 Turkish and 2 Russian Plays in December

Girne Municipality Theatre Groups has announced that ‘Pygmalion: A Democracy Musical’ will be also be performed on December 15th, and 22nd at 20:30 pm; the play ‘8 Women’ (in Russian) will be staged on December 17th, Sunday, at 17:00 pm, and the play ‘Snow Queen’ (in Russian) will be presented on December 23rd and 24th at 15:00 pm.

The ticket prices for the plays to be staged throughout December were announced as 150 TL for Turkish plays and 300 TL for Russian plays. The announcement also mentioned that ticket sales will be available at the door on the days of the plays, and those interested can also purchase tickets online from the kibrisbilet.com website. It was noted that reservations will not be made for the plays.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

