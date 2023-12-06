‘Let’s Touch Our Hearts Together’ A Special Event IN Girne

December 7, 2023

A very special show is applauded

‘An event called ‘Let’s Touch Our Hearts Together’ was organised at the Girne Disabled Rehabilitation Centre for People Over the Age of 18 by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security Social Services Department as part of the December 3, World Disabled Day.

Girne Mayor, Murat Şenkul, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Sadık Gardiyanoğlu and the families of the young people attended the event.

“Disabled Rehabilitation Centre over the Age of 18 is one of the places where I relax”

Mayor of Girne, Murat Şenkul, said that whenever his soul gets bored and he wants to get away from the pressures of work, there are only a few places where he can rest his mind, and one of these places is the Rehabilitation Centre for the Disabled Over the Age of 18.  Expressing his happiness for this special event, Şenkul stated that he occasionally visits the young people at the Centre and sees the naivety and naturalness in them.  Saying that he enjoyed being with young people on December 3, World Disability Day, or in other words, the Day of Individuals with Special Needs, Şenkul noted that he is sure that the audience will like the show because he trusts the young people of the Rehabilitation Centre.

The young people provided entertaining moments to the audience with various shows such as theatre and dance and the event offered young people with special needs the opportunity to showcase their talents.  On the night a plaque was presented to Mayor Şenkul and Minister of Labour and Social Security, Sadık Gardiyanoğlu,  on behalf of the Rehabilitation Centre for the Disabled Over the Age of 18.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

