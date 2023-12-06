Ecevit Street Is Now Illuminated In Girne

December 7, 2023

Girne Municipality has completed another of the comprehensive projects it initiated to regulate urban traffic and increase traffic safety. Within the ambit of the project, lighting and landscaping works on Ecevit Street (between Rauf Raif Denktaş Square and Dr. Fazıl Küçük Circle) were completed. The work carried out received full marks from all citizens, especially the local people.

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul, in his post on social media, emphasized that the projects will continue with the following words: “There is no stopping until all the main roads and avenues of Girne, and then the side roads and streets, are properly lit.  It will take time, but it will happen…”.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

