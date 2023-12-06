’25 Songs For 25 Years’ Concert

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the Girne Municipality Turkish Classical Music Ensemble held the first night of its event called ’25 Songs of 25 Years’ at the Girne Municipality Chamber Theatre.

In a special concert the group, under the management of conductor İhsan Gürel, brought together for music lovers the 25 most popular songs selected from the songs they have performed over the past 25 years. The concert received great applause from the audience on its first night.

Following the first night on Sunday, the second night on Monday 4th December was held at 20:00 pm at the Girne Municipality Chamber Theatre. According to the announcement made by the Cultural Affairs Branch of Girne Municipality, invitations for music lovers who want to participate in the event can be obtained from Girne Municipality. It was also noted that citizens who want to get information can call 0392 650 01 00 (extension 1555).

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

