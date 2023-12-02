CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 272 has arrived
Hello, my friends, time has moved on whilst I was away in the UK for the first time in 4 years, so now I am catching up on some of the news and reviews we have been publishing on our website and publishing in our latest online e-newspaper.
I am still planning to make CyprusScene more effective in its quest to support the TRNC and drive for Recognition so those interested in helping me and CyprusScene, please email me at kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com
We thank our contributors for their continued support in helping make CyprusScene an interesting and entertaining publication and we look forward to receiving more news and reviews as early as possible so we can share them with our readers and followers worldwide.
Issue 272 is now complete with working video links that you can watch and you can download your free PDF file of this week’s e-newspaper by clicking below:
For those readers who wish to read past news and reviews from our wide selection of e-newspapers, please click below in the listing to make your selection.
Chris Elliott brings CyprusScene videos – YouTube
2023 Enewspapers:
|Issue 253
|Issue 254
|Issue 255
|Issue 256
|Issue 257
|Issue 258
|Issue 259
|Issue 260
|Issue 261
|Issue 262
|Issue 263
|Issue 264
|Issue 265
|Issue 266
|Issue 267
|Issue 268
|Issue 269
|Issue 270
|Issue 271
|Issue 272
2022 Enewspapers:
2021 Enewspapers:
2020 Enewspapers:
.2019 Enewspapers: click here
2018 Enewspapers: click here
2017 Enewspapers: from 1st December click here