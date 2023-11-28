ARUCAD and BOCCHI “Sustainable Art” Competition

Arkin Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) is collaborating with BOCCHI, a leading firm in the bathroom and kitchen products sector with 70 years of experience, to launch a “Sustainable Art” competition.

The competition aims to increase awareness about the importance of recycling and re-evaluating materials in artistic creations and the goal of “Zero Waste.” At the same time, the competition aims to take ARUCAD students’ and graduates’ works within the competition to an international platform. With this collaboration, a sustainable art competition named “Beauty in the Breakage: From Broken to Beautiful” has been organized.

Initiated by BOCCHI, which occasionally produces flawed or unusable sinks, this collaboration aims to re-evaluate and encourage Fine Arts students to transform industrial products into art. The competition, named “Beauty in the Breakage: From Broken to Beautiful,” encourages ARUCAD students and graduates to explore sustainable art forms through the creative use of recycled materials and allows them to gain hands-on experience in the ceramics industry.

The competition’s jury includes Akgün Seçkiner, President of BOCCHI USA, artist Emin Çizenel, Professor Dr. Turan Aksoy, faculty member of ARUCAD Faculty of Arts, Assoc. Professor Dr. Balkız Yapıcıoğlu, faculty member of ARUCAD Faculty of Design, and Asst. Professor. Dr. Esra Plümer Bardak, faculty member of ARUCAD Faculty of Arts.

Winners of the competition will receive cash prizes, and the winning works will be exhibited at the prestigious KBIS Trade Fair in the USA in 2024. This provides ARUCAD students and graduates with the opportunity to showcase and promote their works in front of a broader audience. The proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to three separate non-profit organizations operating in the United States, Turkey, and internationally, aiming to support sustainability and meaningful projects worldwide.

With the slogan “Italian by Nature, Turkish by Design, and American on Demand,” BOCCHI, with roots dating back to 1950, is a company that brings the aesthetic understanding of the Mediterranean to America. BOCCHI’s extensive range of bathroom and kitchen products spans from classic to modern, created by Turkish and Italian designers, inspired by European design principles, and featuring distinctive American products that add warmth to the kitchen.

Source (Turkish): Arkin Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)

