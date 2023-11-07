CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 271 has arrived on time
Hello, my friends, The good news is we are getting a little help and CyprusScene like the Phoenix is growing again, and we have published our online e-newspaper on time this week.
If there are a few willing promoters of the Life and Times in the TRNC who would like to join me perhaps sourcing contributions and setting them up on the CyprusScene website ready for publishing and for the very adventurous, perhaps helping me design our e-newspaper so that we can become strong again and become a leading distributor of English language news coming from the TRNC to the World.
For those interested in helping me and CyprusScene, please email me on kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com
We thank our contributors for their continued support in helping make CyprusScene an interesting and entertaining publication and we look forward to receiving more news and reviews as early as possible so we can share them with our readers and followers worldwide.
Issue 271 is now complete with working video links that you can watch and you can download your free PDF file of this week’s e-newspaper by clicking here:
For those readers who wish to read past news and reviews from our wide selection of e-newspapers, please click below in the listing to make your selection.
Chris Elliott brings CyprusScene videos – YouTube
