Girne Municipality 2023 – 2024 Theatre Season Begins!

Girne Municipality Theatre Ensembles start the 2023 – 2024 season with 3 different plays. The plays named ‘The Danger of Collapse’, ‘Hadi Öldürsene Canikom’ and ‘Mozart and Salieri’, will be performed throughout November at the Girne Municipality Chamber Theatre. According to the information provided by Girne Municipality Theatre Ensembles, all performances will start at 20:30 pm and ticket prices are determined as 150 TL. Ticket sales will be made at the door on the day, and those who wish can purchase tickets online from www.kibrisbiletcim.com and no advance reservations can be made.

Danger of Collapse (Director: Derman Atik)

Why is there a danger of collapse? Are buildings collapsing or people’s lives? Why do people, youth, children, and societies collapse? American playwright, Tennessee Williams, wrote about Danger of Collapse; It has many symbolic meanings in the play expressed through the dialogues of a young girl who is left alone in life, who has lost her beloved sister, and who is in danger of collapsing in the house she inherited from her, and of a young man who tries to fly a kite on the train tracks but cannot catch the wind.

Come on Kill it, Canikom (‘Hadi Öldürsene Canikom’) (Director: Ömer Dündar)

At the centre of the story written by Aziz Nesin are two old female neighbours whose lives are boring and monotonous and devoid of bright colours. Their daily lives are a series of memories. About their dead husbands, about their non-existent love letters. They dream of love, human warmth and involvement. They dream they are still eighteen years old, hiding their wrinkles and grey hair. Thinking back to carefree years long gone, the heroes learn that there is a maniac in the city who rapes and kills women.

Mozart and Salieri (Directed by: Ufuk Aydoğan)

Biographical motifs and the construction of biographical discourse constitute, in our opinion, the most important component of the content in Pushkin’s tragedy “Mozart and Salieri”, and their analysis clarifies additional aspects of the tragic conflict. In tragedy, there is a hero with a distinct, genre-oriented biographical feature (Salieri), who opposes the hero of impulsive life manifestations (Mozart). This contrast, along with others, needs to be understood and given the appropriate context. Salieri combines the normative hero of classical biography with the demonic theomachy of romantic worlds.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

